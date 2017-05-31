Sam Warburton won’t wait as he tells Warren Gatland he wants to play in British and Irish Lions tour opener – The Independent
|
|
Sam Warburton won't wait as he tells Warren Gatland he wants to play in British and Irish Lions tour opener
Sam Warburton has sent a message to British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland on the opening day of the tour by revealing he wants to play against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians this Saturday, having been forced to wait four years ago.
