Sammie Okposo celebrates Birthday with New Single “Oghene Doh” featuring Jonathan Nelson | Listen on BN

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Today 30th of May is the Birthday of multiple award winning international artiste, Sammie Okposo. In the spirit of this celebration, The Wellu Wellu Master is giving out the previously released song “Oghene Doh” featuring Jonathan Nelson for free download to the world in appreciation for all that God has done.  Listen and Download below: Download Happy Birthday to Him!

