Sampaoli’s Sevilla threaten Madrid’s title charge – World Soccer Talk
|
World Soccer Talk
|
Sampaoli's Sevilla threaten Madrid's title charge
World Soccer Talk
Madrid (AFP) – Jorge Sampaoli's chances of landing his dream job at Barcelona may have come and gone, but he could still hand Barca the La Liga title on a plate should Sevilla shock Real Madrid on Sunday. Madrid are in the driving seat for their first …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!