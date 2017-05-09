Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones launches in Nigeria

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

SAMSUNG Electronics has launched its newest flagship smartphones, Galaxy S8 and S8+ into the Nigerian market, following the unveiling the company’s unpacked event in New York. Speaking at the Nigerian launch event which took place in Lagos. Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Paul Lee said, “Samsung consistently pushes the boundaries of possibilities with […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.