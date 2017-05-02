Pages Navigation Menu

Samsung may pass Intel to become world’s number one chip maker

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Industry researchers are tipping Samsung to take the coveted top spot as world’s number one semiconductor manufacturer away from Intel. The switch may happen during the summer, and is due to the excellent performance of Samsung’s memory chip division.

