SAN tasks lawyers on protection of vulnerable people

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

LEGAL luminary, Professor Ernest Ojukwu, SAN, has tasked the bar to do more to protect the vulnerable people in the society against abuses.

Speaking at Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja branch of Human Rights Committee, with the theme: ”Protecting the Rights of Vulnerable Citizens in our Society”, Professor Ojukwu, who was the keynote speaker at the one-day seminar in Lagos, noted that the Bar has not done much in this area.

Ojukwu said if the Bar can solve it’s problems, it can cure the nation, noting that there is no bar initiative on HIV discrimination. He stressed that the bar needs to even protect its vulnerable young members from the wolves in the universities.

He cited the Human Rights Commission report on abuses in Nigeria in 2015 which put the number of cases of abuse at 47,000.

“This is the 2015 reports of the Human Right Commission. I know that the human right commission is working, doing community outreach programmes and dealing with this particular report,” he said.

