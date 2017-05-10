Sanchez keeps Arsenal in top-four hunt



Southampton, United Kingdom | AFP | Alexis Sanchez scored his 20th goal of the Premier League campaign as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Sanchez opened the scoring on the hour at St Mary’s before substitute Olivier Giroud made the game safe with a header seven minutes from time.

Victory took Arsene Wenger’s side above Manchester United into fifth place and left them three points below Manchester City, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying berth.

Arsenal must now win their three remaining games and hope City or third-place Liverpool drop points if they are to secure a 20th successive season of Champions League football.

️”We can only win our games… we had a strong performance on Sunday, we had a strong performance today – so let’s just continue”#SFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/wM5v6lLmMI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 10, 2017

The post Sanchez keeps Arsenal in top-four hunt appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

