Sanusi: APC stalwart cautions Ganduje, Kano lawmakers

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mr Timi Frank, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State to handle with care, allegations leveled against the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi. In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Frank also called on the State House of Assembly to scrutinise the allegations properly […]

Hello. Add your message here.