Sanusi: Kano Emirate officials tender documents on spendings
Three top officials of the Kano Emirate Council have appeared before the state Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission with documents in connection with ongoing investigation of an alleged misapplication of N6 billion. The Chairman of the commission, Mr Muhuyi Magaji, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano. Magaji, who […]
