Sanusi Lamido shares pay slip photo to debunk N12M monthly salary rumour

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has shared a photo of his pay slip on his official Instagram page, to debunk the N12M a month salary rumour.

The Emir who disclosed that Emir of Kano earned more during the colonial times wrote;

“Pay slip… it is 1,246,875.00 net, against the alleged12million monthly by some online publications.

Although during the colonial times, the Emir of Kano was the highest paid public office holder in Nigeria.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

