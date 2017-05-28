Sanusi leads special Durbar procession to mark Kano at 50 – The Nation Newspaper
Daily Trust
Sanusi leads special Durbar procession to mark Kano at 50
The Nation Newspaper
Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II over the weekend led a special colourful Durbar procession organised by the Emirate Council, to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the creation of Kano State. The Sarkin Kano, clad in black traditional royal regalia …
