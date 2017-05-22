Sanusi tells Ganduje to prioritize education in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has advised Kano state government under the leadership of Governor Umar Ganduje to pay more attention to education. “Education holds the key to our development. We must continue to give priority attention to the sector because it is the bedrock of any development,” he said. He made […]

Sanusi tells Ganduje to prioritize education in Kano

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

