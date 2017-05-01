Sanusi tells Kano to tax every resident N1,000 monthly

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, says Kano State Government has the capacity to generate a monthly revenue of N12 billion if each of its estimated 12 million people is charged a flat monthly rate of N1,000. Sanusi, made the assertion during the launch of the state Presumptive Taxation for commercial vehicle operators at […]

