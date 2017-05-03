Sanusi to address, bag doctorate degree at AUN graduation May 13

By Ebele Orakpo

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II is billed to give the traditional Commencement address at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2017 of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola on May 13, 2017.

The university’s Interim President, Professor LeGene Quesenberry said the Emir has accepted the invitation to serve as the 9th Commencement Speaker during which he will be conferred with AUN’s honorary doctorate degree.

The ceremony which will take place at 10:00am at the Lamido Aliyu Musdafa Commencement Hall on AUN’s Yola campus, will be preceded by the dedication of the second eco-friendly structure on the campus, the Admin II Building by AUN Founder and Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, on May 12 at 5:00pm.

After the dedication, presentation of this year’s Graduation Awards to deserving students by corporate sponsors will follow at 7 pm.

Sanusi is a graduate of King’s College, Lagos, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (where he also taught Economics), and Africa International University, Khartoum, Sudan. Prior to his ascension to the throne, he launched a distinguished banking career in 1985, holding top positions at First Bank of Nigeria, including Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. His banking career culminated in the governorship of the Central Bank of Nigeria in June 2009. Over the years, AUN has had an array of notables as commencement speakers, including EU Ambassador, Dr. David MacRae (2011), civil rights champion, Charlayne Hunter-Gault (2013), Ambassador John Simon (2014), and famous Colombian educationist, Vicky Colbert (2015).

“We are very excited at another Commencement as we graduate yet another amazing class,” said Quesenberry. She thanked the members of staff and faculty for mentoring the students. “We know you and your proud parents are very delighted at your many accomplishments here at AUN–we are equally very proud of all of you,” she told the graduating students.

