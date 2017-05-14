Sanusi urges Nigerian Universities to be innovative in research

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has challenged Nigerian universities to initiate researches that could lead to innovations toward boosting technological growth. “For the country to become competitive at the global stage, it must explore, exploit and utilise science and technological innovations; the universities should spearhead such effortst,” he said in Kano on Saturday. A statement by Lydia Legbo, spokesperson of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, said that Sanusi spoke when he received a delegation from the institution, led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof Musibau Akanji, on a visit to his palace.

