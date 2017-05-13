Pages Navigation Menu

Sanusi urges universities to initiate researches toward innovations

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has challenged Nigerian universities to initiate researches that could lead to innovations toward boosting technological growth. “For the country to become competitive at the global stage, it must explore, exploit and utilise science and technological innovations; the universities should spearhead such effortst,” he said in Kano on […]

