Saraki, Ajimobi, Ambode, Aregbesola, Akeredolu, others pay last respect to Adebayo in Ibadan

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eminent personalities, including the Senate President Bukola Saraki, governors, former civilian and military governors, Yoruba leaders on Thursday gathered in Ibadan the Oyo State capital to pay last respect to former Military Governor of Western Region, Retired Major General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo at a day of tribute held at House of Chiefs, Ibadan. Leading the […]

