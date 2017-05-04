Saraki denies rift with presidency
SENATE President, Bukola Saraki yesterday said the Senate was not having any faceoff with the Presidency as it has cleared 185 nominees out of the 196 sent to them, remaining only 11 which have not cleared. Saraki who spoke to the Senate Press Corp to mark the world press freedom day added that this is […]
The post Saraki denies rift with presidency appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!