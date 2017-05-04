Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki denies rift with presidency

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki yesterday said the Senate was not having any faceoff with the Presidency as it has cleared 185 nominees out of the 196 sent to them, remaining only 11 which have not cleared. Saraki who spoke to the Senate Press Corp to mark the world press freedom day added that this is […]

The post Saraki denies rift with presidency appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.