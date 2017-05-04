Saraki denies rift with presidency

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki yesterday said the Senate was not having any faceoff with the Presidency as it has cleared 185 nominees out of the 196 sent to them, remaining only 11 which have not cleared. Saraki who spoke to the Senate Press Corp to mark the world press freedom day added that this is […]

