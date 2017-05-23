Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki-led Senate destroying our constitution -Arewa group

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has slammed the Senate as led by Bukola Saraki for refusing to honour a court order over a senator-elect. The group, in a statatement signed by Alhaji Yerima Shettima, National President, subsequently gave the Senate two weeks to obey the order or face the wrath of Nigerians. A Federal High Court had ordered that Bassey Etim be sworn in as the representative of Akwa Ibom North-East, but many months later, the group said the order is yet to be obeyed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.