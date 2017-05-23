Saraki mourns late Channels TV correspondent Onuekwusi

President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of the State House Correspondent of Channels Television, Mr. Chukwuma Onuekwusi.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the late Onuekwusi was a hardworking, passionate and conscientious journalist.

“The news of the demise of Chukwuma Onuekwusi came to me with great shock. He was a thoroughbred broadcast journalist whose reports always leave you wanting more,” Saraki said.

“I believe his death has left a vacuum in the broadcast industry that cannot easily be filled. We can only thank God for his eventful life, contributions to national development and service to humanity. He shall be sorely missed,” he said.

Dr. Saraki also commiserated with the immediate family of the late veteran journalist as well as with the management and staff of Channels Television and the State House Correspondents over the death of Late Onuekwusi.

Late Chukwuma Onuekwusi died in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Abuja. He died at the age of 55 and is survived by wife and children.

Chukwuma Onuekwusi, graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka joined Channels TV in 1998 and has covered several beats before he was seconded to the Presidential Villa. The veteran journalist also worked at Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Owerri.

