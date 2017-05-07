Saraki moves to save poultry sector from collapse – Daily Trust
Saraki moves to save poultry sector from collapse
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said the Senate will intervene with legislations and other policies aimed at saving the nation's poultry farmers from unfair competition by smugglers of imported products. Saraki, who was speaking at the weekend …
