Saraki replaces Ndume as INEC committee chairman
SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki yesterday replaced the suspended former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) as the chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC with Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC Bauchi South). Ndume had on January 26 this year, two weeks after his removal as Senate Leader, appointed as Chairman, […]
