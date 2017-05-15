Saraki reveals 11 things Nigerians must know about war against corruption

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Monday spoke on the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Saraki said the war under President Muhammadu Buhari had recorded successes and that all Nigerians must play their part to help government and anti-corruption agencies. In a release by his media office, Monday evening, Saraki answered some questions on what the […]

Saraki reveals 11 things Nigerians must know about war against corruption

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

