Saraki seeks global action against terrorism, illegal migration

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for concerted efforts by the international community to tackle terrorism, poverty and illegal migration.

Saraki in a statement issued by Chuks Okocha, his Special Assistant on Print Media and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, described the menace as global challenge.

The statement said Saraki made the remark when a delegation of students from the Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom, led by Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Craig paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

He said the rising incidence of the menace constituted threat to the peace, stability and wellbeing of humanity irrespective of their countries of residence.

He called for international support to enable Nigeria overcome its present economic challenges, adding that Nigeria was very critical to the growth of the African continent.

“Terrorism, poverty and migration, are issues of great importance to us.

“How do we address them; how do we secure our people from the ravages of terrorism, illegal migration and biting poverty?

“When you talk about economic growth, security challenges, humanitarian issues, health and education, all these are in Africa.

“I still believe that a lot can be done in the fight against terrorism. I think more can be done to support what we have achieved,’’ the statement quoted Saraki as saying.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Maj.- Gen. Craig, said they were in Nigeria as part of their study tour of West Africa.

The aim of the tour, he said, was to learn at first hand the efforts being made by the various governments to ensure stability, security and prosperity in their countries.

