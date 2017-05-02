Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki tasks NGE, NUJ on quacks in journalism

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATE President Bukola Saraki has charged the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, to collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and other critical stakeholders to rid the journalism profession of quacks and impostors whose activities daily undermine the credibility of the true professionals. Saraki gave the charge while congratulating Mrs. Funke Egbemode on her […]

The post Saraki tasks NGE, NUJ on quacks in journalism appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.