SARS combs Delta community for ACP Ndababo’s killers

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor & Perez Brisibe

THE Delta State Police Command has deployed personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to Ughelli in search of the killers of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, in charge of Ughelli Area Command, Usman Ndababo.

ACP Ndababo died on Tuesday from gunshot wounds he sustained during an attack by gunmen on Sunday night in Ughelli.

This is just as suspected herdsmen, on Tuesday, ambushed a team of policemen at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, killing an Inspector, while three others were reported to have sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds.

The police team was returning from Eku and Oria communities after settling a conflict between an oil company and locals, when they were ambushed by the herdsmen, who riddled their Hilux van with bullets, leading to the death of a policeman at the scene.

Giving details of how ACP Ndababo was killed, the state police spokesman, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Andrew Aniamaka, told Vanguard, “an eyewitness told us that three days ago, around 6p.m., a red Nissan SUV was blocked by unknown gunmen opposite Ovie Palace, Ughelli, along Isoko Road.

“They reportedly opened fire on the occupants of the SUV, who turned out to be ACP Usman Ndababo.

“After the gunmen fled, he was rushed to Shekina Hospital, Ughelli, but when they could not manage him, he was taken to Lily Hospital, Warri. The next day, information got to us that he had stabilised.

“The Commissioner of Police, the police management team in the state and our doctors visited him and were assured that his condition had stabilised.

“Unfortunately, while we were looking forward to having him back, the sad news came that he had given up the ghost. The Command is in pains. The perpetrators of this crime thought they would succeed in dampening our spirit, but they cannot.

“We remain undaunted and ever ready to make them pay for this. They have only awakened in us the doggedness to fight crime and criminality to a conclusive end in the state.”

The police spokesman could not, however, state what they suspect to be the motive for the killing, noting that “we cannot pre-empt investigations into the case. We are on their trail and I can assure you that we will leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the matter. He cannot die in vain.”

Speaking on measures being put in place by the Command in apprehending the killers, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Manna Ibrahim, who relocated to Ughelli on Tuesday, stated that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident yet.

He said: “There is nothing for now and no arrest has been made. We have to be very discreet for now, but we have a very good lead, and by the grace of God we would apprehend the perpetrators.

“I have relocated to Ughelli with a full SARS unit of about 57 personnel. When it is right for me to give details, I would do that.”

The post SARS combs Delta community for ACP Ndababo’s killers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

