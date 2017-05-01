SARS Operatives in Ibadan Starve, Torture Photographer To Death ‘for Smoking Indian-Hemp’
A 50-year-old photographer has died after being allegedly tortured by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives at their headquarters in Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo state.
A report by Samson Akindele says the man was arrested on suspicion of ‘smoking weed and tortured with hockey sticks and iron materials’ by the power-drunk police officers.Read his report below;
According to family sources, friends
