Satoshi•Pie beats Bitcoin and other coins in terms of profitability: 11x annual token price growth in USD and 3x annual token price growth in BTC

May 9, 2017

May 9, 2017— Satoshi•Pie was launched a year ago by Satoshi•Fund, the first open investment company that invests exclusively in blockchain assets, with $47,382 (102.65 BTC ) under management and initial price of $1 (0.00216636 BTC) for a SPIES token, a traded token of Satoshi•Pie. Satoshi•Pie portfolio grew by 150 times in the past year … Continue reading Satoshi•Pie beats Bitcoin and other coins in terms of profitability: 11x annual token price growth in USD and 3x annual token price growth in BTC

Hello. Add your message here.