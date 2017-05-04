Satoshicenter to Host Bitcoin Workshop in Botswana with BTC.com

Bitcoin, especially with the recent price surge is taking over the world by storm. However, the adoption rate of almost a decade old cryptocurrency leaves a lot to be desired. One of the main reasons for the slow growth rate of the Bitcoin community is the lack of awareness and prevalence of misconception about the … Continue reading Satoshicenter to Host Bitcoin Workshop in Botswana with BTC.com

The post Satoshicenter to Host Bitcoin Workshop in Botswana with BTC.com appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

