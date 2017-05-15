Pages Navigation Menu

Saturday Night Live: Spicer, Trump, And The Kiss Everyone Is Talking About [Videos]

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment, Politics | 0 comments

Everyone knows that it irks Trump to see Sean Spicer played by a *gasp* woman on Saturday Night Live, so you can bet he didn’t dig what went down live from New York on Saturday night.

There was Baldwin as Trump, there was McCarthy as Spicey, and there was a locking of the lips that makes for great viewing.

Now the SNL YouTube channel doesn’t let us South Africans watch the sketches they upload, so we’re going to piece it together with the help of two different clips.

First up there’s the press conference, where Spicey is in fine form:

And then there’s the video below, that overlaps somewhat, but does have the added benefit of the Trump / Lester Holt interview and the lip-locking we mentioned earlier:

I can only imagine rampant homophobe and Vice President Mike Pence’s face when he heard about the tongue tussle.

Shem.

