Saudi Arabia announces fasting begins tomorrow

Saudi Arabia has announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, state media said on Thursday. This is contrary to the directive to Nigerian muslims by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, that they should look out for the moon today and commence fasting if sighted. Ramadan is the ninth month …

The post Saudi Arabia announces fasting begins tomorrow appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

