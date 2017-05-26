Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saudi Arabia announces fasting begins tomorrow

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Saudi Arabia has  announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, state media said on Thursday. This is contrary to the directive to Nigerian muslims by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, that they should look out for the moon today and commence fasting if sighted. Ramadan is the ninth month …

The post Saudi Arabia announces fasting begins tomorrow appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.