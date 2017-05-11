Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi Cleric Demands FIFA Ban Players From Making Sign Of The Cross

Posted on May 11, 2017

Muhammad Alarefe, a prominent Saudi religious leader, has demanded that FIFA, the international soccer governing body, instruct players to stop making the Christian sign of the cross, Breibart.com reports. Alarefe took to his Twitter account to make his observation. He wrote, “I’ve seen video clips of athletes, soccer players running, shooting and when they win they…

