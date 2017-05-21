Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi king says Iran at forefront of global terrorism

Iran’s ruling powers represent the “tip of the spear” of global terrorism, Saudi King Salman said in a speech on Sunday during a visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom.

The King said: “Our responsibility before God and our people and the whole world is to stand united to fight the forces of evil and extremism wherever they are …

The Iranian regime represents the tip of the spear of global terrorism.”

The king also said in a televised speech that Saudi Arabia would not be lenient in trying anyone who finances terrorism.

“We will never be lenient in trying anyone who finances terrorism, in any way or means, to the full force of the law.”

