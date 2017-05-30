Saul Niguez: Torres Should Get A Contract For Life From Atletico

Saul Niguez believes veteran striker, Fernando Torres deserves to get a contract for life at Atletico.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker has a contract that will expire come June and no fresh terms have been agreed.

However Niguez will very much like it if the 33-year-old Torres remains at the Spanish club.

“Fernando is a super kind person, really close to the fans and has encrusted in him the values of the club,” Saul was quoted as saying by Marca.

“I would give him a contract for life.”

