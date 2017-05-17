Save Ijaw Nation Chides Dickson Over Comments On Jonathan

The Save Ijaw Nation Group, has described as unfair, a statement credited to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, where he described the Jonathan’s Presidency as “a waste to the Ijaw Nation”.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its Bayelsa State coordinator, Comrade Otobo Osborn described Governor Dickson’s statement as shocking, most unfair and uncharitable, especially as it is coming from a Governor, who had all access to demand for a fair deal for Bayelsa State, while Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was the President.

“We are of the opinion, that Governor Dickson is not telling us the real issues he has with former President Jonathan. We also need to remind him, that Dr. Jonathan’s qualities and the good, that his administration attracted to the Ijaw Nation, are more than whatever Governor Dickson may consider as unfair, to the Ijaw Nation”.

The group said it is sad, that Governor Dickson could join those who takes pleasure in criticizing and calling former President Jonathan all sorts of names, just because he is no longer President.

The group said all well meaning Nigerians, appreciates the achivements of the Jonathan’s administration, while also reminding Governor Dickson, that Jonathan was elected the President of Nigeria, and not President of Ijaw Nation. This, the group says, was the basis of the administration, to spread its developmental efforts across the length and breadth of the country, a legacy which it says, still speak, after two years of his leaving office as the President of Nigeria.

