Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SAY WHAT? This 52-Yr-Old Woman Claims She Is A Virgin And Has Never Kissed a Man (Photos)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Thembisile Ntaka is a South African woman who is already 52 years old and still a proud virgin. “Even at my age, I still go to Umkhosi woMhlanga (a ceremony for virgins),” said Thembisile at a social cohesion dialogue about virginity. It was organised by eThekwini Municipality at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday …

The post SAY WHAT? This 52-Yr-Old Woman Claims She Is A Virgin And Has Never Kissed a Man (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.