Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sayanora, Pixie Cut! Miley Cyrus Has Bohemian New Hairstyle – Bravo (blog)

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bravo (blog)

Sayanora, Pixie Cut! Miley Cyrus Has Bohemian New Hairstyle
Bravo (blog)
What happened to Miley Cyrus's pixie cut? The singer just released a video for her new song "Malibu," and she has a low-key, beachy new look to match the subject of her summery jam. In the video, Miley's traded in her signature sass for a decidedly

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.