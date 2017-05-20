SC Villa edge URA , KCCA to be crowned today as season ends

Friday Results

SC Villa 1-0 URA

Saturday Fixtures – Kick off at 4pm

KCCA Vs Sadolin – Lugogo Live on Azam TV

Vipers Vs The Saints – Kitende

Bright Stars Vs JMC Hippos – Matugga

Police Vs Lweza – Namboole

Kirinya Jinja SS Vs Proline – Njeru

Kampala, Uganda | UPL | SC Villa ended the 2016-17 Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) with maximum points thanks to a slim 1-0 victory over URA at Masaka Recreation Ground.

Umar Kasumba scored the only goal of the game in the first half to take the Jogoos’ tally of points for the season to 58 points, eight more than they managed last season when they finished fourth, seven points adrift of winners KCCA.

The league comes to end on Saturday May 20, 2017 with seven fixtures on card. KCCA will host Sadolin Paints at Phillip Omondi on the day and regardless of the outcome, they will be crowned champions for a 12th time in history.

