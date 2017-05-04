Pages Navigation Menu

Scam Alert! Google Docs Phishing Scam making the rounds

Posted on May 4, 2017

Quick warning! If there’s an e-mail in your inbox asking you to open a Google Docs from someone, and you don’t know who it is, don’t open it. It’s probably a phishing email disguised as a contact attempting to share a file from Google Docs, says Google. The scam is one of the oldest around, akin […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

