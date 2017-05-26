Scandal! actor caught in brothel drama to appear in court today – Channel 24

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Channel 24

Scandal! actor caught in brothel drama to appear in court today
Cape Town – The prominent young e.tv actor from TV soap Scandal! arrested in a sex den raid on Thursday by police in the East Rand will appear in court on Friday. The 21-year old actor who appears in e.tv's most watched TV show produced by Ochre …
17 suspects involved in alleged human trafficking to appear in Springs courtNews24
BREAKING: Second sex den discovered in SpringsAfrican Reporter
Scandal! actor due in court today on human trafficking chargesTimes LIVE
South African Broadcasting Corporation –Zalebs
