Schalke Release Five Players, Confirm They Won’t Be Signing Holger Badtsuber Permanently

Schalke have announced that Dennis Aogo, Sascha Reither, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Phil Neumann and Timon Wellenreuther will be released from the club this summer.

They have also confirmed they have no intention of making Bayern Munich defender Holger Badtsuber’s loan permanent, and he will leave at the end of the season.

Christian Heidel, the club’s sporting director, also confirmed Yehven Konoplyanka’s loan move from Sevilla will be made a permanent transfer at the end of this season.

Former Germany international Badstuber joined the Royal Blues in January, but has made only 12 competitive appearances.

“We will not be signing him at the end of the season. The coach has discussed that with him,” Heidel told a news conference ahead of the club’s last home game of the season against Hamburg.

Coach Markus Weinzierl added: “I told him we already have a good left-footed player at centre-back with Matija Nastasic.

“Holger needs to play all the time — he had many injuries throughout his career and lost a lot of time.”

Badstuber, 28, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in December 2012 and has struggled with injuries ever since.

However, Schalke hope to keep Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman at the Veltins Arena for another season.

The full-back suffered a cruciate ligament rupture at the African Nations Cup in January and has been out of action ever since.

Heidel said: “We are in good talks with Chelsea.”

