School Bus drown into a river, 29 students confirmed dead

Posted on May 6, 2017

Twenty-nine pupils comprising 12 boys and 17 girls lost their lives this morning when the bus conveying them to an examination veered off the road and plunged into a river. Two of their teachers and the bus driver also died. The incident, which happened near Karatu, northern part of Tanzania, threw the East African country …

