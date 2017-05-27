School girl caught searching porn movie in class

A school girl was allegedly caught by her teacher searching for pornographic movie to watch while in class with the school Ipad. When asked what she was doing she said “I am looking for what my relative has been doing to me every night.”

According to ‘chron.com’ Anthony Garay, the alleged relative is facing a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

However, Garay has allegedly been sexually assaulting the girl and her sister for at least a year.

According to Chron’s.com report, “The abuse came to light on May 16, when a teacher at Elm Creek Elementary caught one of the victims searching for pornography on a school-issued iPad, according to documents.

“When the teacher asked the girl why she was searching for pornography, the child told her that she was searching for what was being done to her at night. She said Garay sexually assaults her “all the time at night” and never lets her sleep.

“The teacher contacted Child Protective Services, and an investigator was sent to the school to interview the child. The girl told the investigator that Garay had sexually abused her from at least the age of 8, and that the abuse occurred in her home

“The investigator later discovered Garay had previously been investigated by CPS for sexual abuse of two relatives.

“Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office later obtained an arrest warrant for Garay and booked him into jail on Wednesday.”

