School official says 32 children dead in Tanzania after bus crash – Eagle Radio
|
Eagle Radio
|
School official says 32 children dead in Tanzania after bus crash
Eagle Radio
A school official says 32 children have died after their bus crashed into trees in Tanzania. The official said two staff and the driver had also died in the crash which happened in Karatu in the north of the country. Innocent Mushi, director of the …
Tanzania police say 35 killed as bus with students crashes
Tanzania bus crash: Dozens of pupils killed in Arusha
BREAKING: Dozens dead including kids in horror bus crash in Tanzania
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!