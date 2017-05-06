Pages Navigation Menu

Science Says Nice Guys Actually Get More a*s As Opposed To Popular Believe

Nice guys don’t always finish last, especially when it comes to getting some. Bad boys aren’t always the one to win the girl anymore. A new Psych2Go video just explained why it is officially true. “Basically, science concludes that the more kind you are, the more s*x you will be gifted,” the video says, showcasing …

