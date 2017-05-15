Scores killed by gunmen in Niger Mosque

Residents of Etogi community in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State have been thrown into mourning, following the killing of 20 persons in the village by gunmen on Sunday. The attackers were reported to have swooped on them while they were praying in a mosque, killing everyone, including the imam of the mosque, and […]

