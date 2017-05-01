Scott Sinclair Says Celtic Is Now His ‘Home’ After Being Voted Club’s Player Of The Year.

Scott Sinclair says he has “found a home” at Celtic after being voted the club’s player of the year.

The former Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa winger won both the supporters’ and his fellow players’ prizes at the club’s awards night.

The 28-year-old has scored 25 goals since Brendan Rodgers made him one of his first signings as Celtic manager.

“I have been to so many clubs, so many, and here I feel like I’ve found a home,” he said at the award ceremony.

“And also to have the connection back with the fans, playing week in, week out, and to be scoring goals, I have amazing team-mates, I can’t thank them enough.

“And also a big thank-you to Brendan Rodgers. The past two to three years has been tough. Obviously being at City and not playing for two years, and being at Villa and getting relegated.

“I was sort of at a crossroads in my career where I didn’t really know where to turn. And now I don’t look back. For him, to put me back on that platform, doing what I do best, and getting me back to scoring goals and back to enjoying football again.”

The post Scott Sinclair Says Celtic Is Now His ‘Home’ After Being Voted Club’s Player Of The Year. appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

