S/Court fixes May 25 to entertain PDP’s appeal

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed May 25 to hear application for the withdrawal of appeal filed against the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff. Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, had approached the apex court to challenge the affirmation of Sheriff as National Chairman of the…

