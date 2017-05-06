Pages Navigation Menu

Screen goddess Genevieve Nnaji makes directing debut in “Lion Heart”

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood goddess, Genevieve Nnaji has made her debut as a director in a new movie titled, “Lion Heart”, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The epic movie shot in Enugu, features an awesome array of top Nollywood stars, including veterans such as Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu and Nkem Owoh. Others include Steve…

