Screen goddess Genevieve Nnaji makes directing debut in “Lion Heart”

Nollywood goddess, Genevieve Nnaji has made her debut as a director in a new movie titled, “Lion Heart”, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The epic movie shot in Enugu, features an awesome array of top Nollywood stars, including veterans such as Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu and Nkem Owoh.

Others include Steve Eboh, Kalu Ikeagwu and Jemina Osunde, among others.

The plot of the movie, which is written by C.J Fiery Obasi based on a screenplay by Ishaya Bako and Emil Garuba, follows the story of an Igbo family that is into transport business.

NAN reports the release date for the movie is yet to be announced in spite of the buzz its generating among fans and industry watchers.

Meanwhile, Nnaji who clocked 38 years on May 3, took time-off the set of the movie to acknowledge goodwill messages from fans on her birthday on her Instagram handle.

NAN reports that Nnaji, in 2015 debut as a producer with the movie titled, “Long Road to Yesterday,” under her company, The Entertainment Network (TEN).

She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award.

Also in 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

